Idukki: A 27-year-old man died after slipping off a rock while returning after taking photographs at the Alppara viewpoint near Palkkulamettu in Kanjikuzhy, Idukki, on Sunday morning.

The man was identified as Albin Devassy (27), of Vettikkal, Alppara. The incident occurred around 7 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to his friends, Albin had gone to the viewpoint with two friends and relatives to take photographs. While they were returning after the photo session, Albin was walking along the rocks when he slipped and fell into a deep ravine, they said.

The Kanjikuzhy police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Idukki reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Albin, who sustained serious injuries in the fall, was rushed to Idukki Medical College Hospital, but his life could not be saved. His body was shifted to the mortuary for autopsy.