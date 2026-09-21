Idukki: Four people were arrested after police seized 190 kg of ganja being transported to Kerala from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu's Theni district.

The arrested have been identified as Muthupandi (25) of Ramanathapuram, Mohammed Aneefa (45) and Aliyar (46) of Sayalkudi, and Eshwaramoorthy (34) of Appanur West Street in Kadaladi.

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Police have intensified the search for another accomplice, Kaleeswaran (34), a native of Ramanathapuram, who fled the scene.

Acting on a tip-off received by Gudalur North police inspector Prabhu, police conducted a vehicle inspection on the Cumbum-Kumily road and intercepted two cars.

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The ganja was packed in 95 packets, each weighing 2 kg, and was being transported in the two vehicles. Police also seized the cars.

The seized contraband is estimated to be worth around ₹1 crore in the international market, police said.

Further investigation is underway.