Kochi: Kerala Police have busted an interstate burglary gang from Uttar Pradesh whose members allegedly flew into Kerala to carry out thefts and burglaries, while their two-wheelers were transported separately by train. After the operations, the gang allegedly sold the stolen copper, converted the proceeds into cash and flew back, police said.

The gang mainly targeted high-grade copper cables from outdoor Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) junction boxes and telecom pillars, besides closed commercial establishments. So far, 11 suspects, all natives of Meerut and Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested in separate operations in Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kannur.

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According to Thrissur Town East police, the operation came to light after one of the gang members was caught at Paravattani near Thrissur city on Sunday morning. The suspects were allegedly posing as utility workers, wearing blue uniforms and yellow helmets resembling those used by KSEB personnel, while working near a BSNL junction box. An autorickshaw driver became suspicious and alerted the police. The suspects fled, but police chased and caught one of them, identified as Rehan, a native of Meerut.

“Disguised like labourers, wearing a blue-coloured suit and yellow helmets like the ones KSEB workers wear, they started working at the box so that the locals wouldn't get suspicious,” an officer at Thrissur Town East said.

“Coincidentally, an autorickshaw driver there felt suspicious, confronted them and called the police. By then, they ran away. But we managed to chase and catch one of them, and that is when the unraveling of this entire story began,” he said.

Following a complaint by Sub-Divisional Network Engineer at BSNL Thrissur, Thrissur East Police registered a case under Sections 305(e) and 324(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Section 42 of the Telecommunications Act. Rehan was arrested and remanded on Sunday. During interrogation, police obtained details about the other members and tracked their phones, leading them to Kalamassery.

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Acting on the information, Kalamassery Police, along with the a team from Thrissur, raided a lodge near Kalamassery Metro station in the early hours of Monday and arrested five men identified as Mohammed Farman Ansari (22), Mohammed Varis alias Akram (31), Mohammed Salaman alias Shahrukh (22), Shakul (22) and Gaurav Kumar (22).

A senior Kalamassery police official said the suspects had reached Kochi after one of their associates was caught in Thrissur. “When one person was caught there, they said the others were in Kochi. We went investigating, found them and handed them over to the Thrissur police,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, Kannur Town Police intercepted another group of five men during a night patrol near the Government Training School in Kannur Amsom around 10.30pm on Sunday. The police said the men tried to flee, leading to a brief foot chase.

The two-wheelers allegedly used by the accused. Photo: Special Arrangement.

The five were identified as Mohammad Sajid Ansari (34), Monish (26), Mohsin (33), Sameer (22) and Mohammad Sahil (22).

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Police recovered specialised cable cutters concealed in their waistbands, a long screwdriver, master keys, smartphones and ₹90,500 in cash. Kannur Town Police registered a suo motu case under Section 313 of the BNS.

The police said the investigation has revealed an elaborate travel arrangement used by the gang. Its members allegedly travelled to Kerala by flight, while their scooters were transported separately by train.

“Their modus operandi is, they take a flight and come down here. Along with that, they send scooters loaded onto the train from there. Then they arrive here, carry out the operation using their scooters, turn everything into liquid cash and directly board a flight back. They send the scooters back loaded on the train in the same way,” Kalamassery police said.

The gang allegedly did not restrict itself to targeting a particular type of establishment. “It could be shops, it could be houses; there is no specific target. Whatever opportunity they get, anything, they take it,” the officer said.

Thrissur police said that this time the gang had transported its bikes by train to Ernakulam before using them locally. “The scooters were unloaded at Ernakulam and on those vehicles, five people came here from Ernakulam yesterday,” he said.

The police have recovered two two-wheelers, a white Honda Activa bearing Meerut registration number UP 15E K 6297 and a dark blue Suzuki scooter still wrapped in railway transit material. One of the vehicles allegedly carried a fake registration. Packaged commercial cable cutters and Air India flight tickets were also seized.

The police have also found that some of the suspects had previous theft cases in Kerala. According to Kalamassery Police, Sameer and Mohammad Farman Ansari had been accused in a theft case registered at Thrikkakara Police Station in August. One of them was out on bail when he allegedly returned to Kerala.

The police have identified Farman Ansari as a key planner of the latest operation. “He is the one who played the role of planning in this. He is the one who brought them to Kerala. We are yet to get clarity about how many times they have used the same modus operandi,” Thrissur Town East police said, adding that the suspects had also admitted to carrying out similar thefts in other states, including Andhra Pradesh.

Police teams in Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kannur are examining call detail records and other digital evidence to trace the gang’s movements. The police are also trying to identify local scrap dealers who purchased the stolen copper and determine whether the gang has other members or cells operating elsewhere in Kerala.