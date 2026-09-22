Kasaragod: A Youth Congress leader who runs an education consultancy was found dead in his office in Kasaragod on Tuesday, in a suspected case of suicide.

The deceased was identified as N Harikrishnan (32) of Kolamkunnu in Poinachi in Chemnad panchayat. He was the Youth Congress General Secretary of Udma Assembly Constituency.

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He was found dead inside his office at Poinachi around 2 pm on Tuesday, September 22.

Harikrishnan had been missing since 10 am on Monday. As he had not returned home by Tuesday morning, his relatives lodged a complaint with the Melparamba police in the afternoon.

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The police were recording their statements when they received information that Harikrishnan had been found dead inside his office. Police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Harikrishnan is survived by his parents, Janardhanan Nair and Rama, who are farmers, and his elder brother Ravikumar, who works in the merchant navy.