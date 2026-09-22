Missing Youth Congress leader found dead in office in Kasaragod
A Youth Congress leader, N Harikrishnan, 32, was found dead in his Kasaragod office on Tuesday, suspected suicide, prompting an unnatural death investigation.
A Youth Congress leader, N Harikrishnan, 32, was found dead in his Kasaragod office on Tuesday, suspected suicide, prompting an unnatural death investigation.
A Youth Congress leader, N Harikrishnan, 32, was found dead in his Kasaragod office on Tuesday, suspected suicide, prompting an unnatural death investigation.
Kasaragod: A Youth Congress leader who runs an education consultancy was found dead in his office in Kasaragod on Tuesday, in a suspected case of suicide.
The deceased was identified as N Harikrishnan (32) of Kolamkunnu in Poinachi in Chemnad panchayat. He was the Youth Congress General Secretary of Udma Assembly Constituency.
He was found dead inside his office at Poinachi around 2 pm on Tuesday, September 22.
Harikrishnan had been missing since 10 am on Monday. As he had not returned home by Tuesday morning, his relatives lodged a complaint with the Melparamba police in the afternoon.
The police were recording their statements when they received information that Harikrishnan had been found dead inside his office. Police have registered a case of unnatural death.
Harikrishnan is survived by his parents, Janardhanan Nair and Rama, who are farmers, and his elder brother Ravikumar, who works in the merchant navy.