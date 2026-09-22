Extremely intense, localised downpours triggered by convective cumulonimbus clouds have battered the high altitudes of Kottayam and Idukki districts, causing widespread landslides and claiming multiple lives. Unlike the torrential rains in early August, driven by a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal and an offshore trough spanning from the Gujarat coast to Kerala, this latest spell of destruction was characterised by sudden, short-duration, cloudburst-like events.

Dr S Abhilash, Director of the Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research at CUSAT, says that highly localised cumulonimbus clouds are responsible for the extreme, short-duration rainfall. These formations developed rapidly over areas such as Poonjar, Erattupetta, Vagamon, Kuttikkanam, and Vattavada near Munnar. These towering storm clouds dumped massive volumes of water within extremely short windows. Fortunately, the region avoided a catastrophic, multi-point landslide disaster because no prolonged period of antecedent rain was immediately followed by a massive burst. However, experts warn that the soil in these mountain terrains remains heavily saturated, making it increasingly unstable and highly susceptible to sudden erosion and mudslides if the rain resumes.

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The tragedy has claimed several lives across the hill country. In Peringulam, Poonjar, an eighty-year-old resident, Joseph Chelakkad, was killed when a wall of mud came crashing down on his home. While his sons Jimmy and Dennis were pulled out from the debris and rescued, the house was entirely flattened. In another tragic incident, Sangeetha Arullal, a thirty-five-year-old native of Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu, lost her life. Meanwhile, in Kottakamboor near Vattavada, landslides claimed the lives of Balakrishnan Perumal and his relative C Chinnammal, both of whom were buried under a collapsing shed.

Soil and gravel washed down by torrential rains block the Poonjar-Adivaram road at Peringulam. Photo: Manorama

The torrential rains have crippled local infrastructure. Landslides along the Erattupetta-Vagamon road temporarily cut off all transport on Monday morning before emergency teams cleared the major debris. The Poonjar-Adivaram road was also severely damaged at multiple points. In Adimali’s Pazhampillichal, a massive landslide destroyed one house completely, partially damaged another, and buried six two-wheelers and an auto-rickshaw under a heap of mud. In Kottakamboor, washed-out roads have completely isolated the Thattambara region, leaving around thirty families and dozens of tourists stranded. Emergency authorities have set up a relief camp at the Pazhampillichal Government LP School, where families from high-risk zones have been safely evacuated.

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Travel advisory issued for the high ranges

With weather monitoring agencies warning of continued vulnerability in the western slopes, Kerala’s Minister-in-charge of Idukki district, Anoop Jacob, has urged tourists and travellers to temporarily postpone all non-essential travel to high-range areas. Government agencies, disaster response teams, and local administrations remain on high alert as they monitor vulnerable hillsides for signs of further soil movement.