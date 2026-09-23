Thrissur: Activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) stormed into the office of Harrison Malayalam Estate in Kundai on Wednesday, protesting against alleged workplace harassment that led to the suicide of a plantation worker.

Manjusha (47), a worker at Harrison's Kundai Estate, was found hanging from an electric tower wire on the estate premises on Monday, according to Varandarappilly police.

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The DYFI staged the protest demanding action over her death. Police had erected barricades ahead of the march to the estate office. However, the protesters breached the barricades and entered the office, smashing window panes. A scuffle broke out when police attempted to remove the protesters and take them into custody. Around 25 DYFI workers were arrested and removed from the spot.

Manjusha left behind a suicide note alleging that she was subjected to mental harassment by plantation managers. According to the note, the harassment began after she sought permission to go home for 15 minutes during working hours. She also alleged that the managers used abusive language against her and threatened to dismiss her after she complained about their conduct.

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Police are investigating the circumstances of her death and the allegations raised in the suicide note.