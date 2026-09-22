A 42-year-old estate watcher was found dead in Palapilly, Thrissur, on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Manjusha, a resident of Chembuthara, Mattathur, who worked at the Kundai Estate.

According to the Varandarappilly police, Manjusha was found hanging from an electric tower wire on the estate premises on Monday. A suicide note detailing the reasons behind her drastic step was recovered from the spot.

Manjusha had been working at the estate's store for the past ten years during the 6 am to 2 pm shift and was also dealing with health issues, police said. However, following a recent workplace dispute, the estate management shifted her from store duty to field watcher. Distressed by this change, she took her own life, police told Onmanorama.

"Upon preliminary investigation, no one else will be held accused as the estate manager has the authority to change shifts. Further investigation is underway to get to the root cause of the matter, following which necessary steps will be taken if required," police said.

A case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for unnatural death. After inquest and postmortem procedures, the body was handed over to her relatives, police added.