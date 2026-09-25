Taking his farming roots from Kanjirapuzha to Canada, Palakkad native Francis Joseph has transformed his backyard into a garden that now provides much of his household’s produce. Currently working as a supervisor for Central Alberta Lacombe Action Group, Francis said his farming journey began at home.

"My parents Joseph and Eliakutty were both farmers. Since I was a child, my mother has not let me sit idle. I was also looking after yams or colocasia even then. Hence, when I came to Canada in 2012, I carried my roots in my heart. Initially, I was in an apartment and did not have enough space. Now, it has been around five years since I started cultivating on the front and back of my yard, spanning around 30 cents," he said.

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According to Francis, the biggest challenge of farming in Canada is the harsh winter. However, he makes the most of the fertile soil during the short warm season. "The biggest challenge is the winter here, hence I try to fit in as much cultivation and harvesting as possible within May, June, July and August. But the soil is really fertile," he said.

"I have several varieties of grapes, which are the most difficult in this soil. Then there’s apple, which is common here, then carrots, beetroots and potatoes. Several types of chillies, capsicum and beans," he said.

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The produce is preserved and used throughout the year. Francis said apples are made into pies and juice, while some are frozen for later use. Grapes are made into both wine and juice, while vegetables are consumed daily and preserved as pickles.

"The produce lasts us until the next round of cultivation and all of it is organic. We haven’t needed to buy vegetables from outside. I genuinely believe more people should take up farming. It can help avoid so many lifestyle diseases," he said. "For now, I grow enough to share produce with friends and family. I truly believe the blessing of my parents has given me this green thumb. My father was such a great farmer. He even tackled the rice famine in Kerala," he said.

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"My brother and I are now planning to take their cultivation to a commercial level," he said. He also credits his family for supporting him in maintaining the farm alongside his job.

"I have work Monday to Friday from 8 am to 4 pm. Afterwards, I take a walk and then get on with my farming. On Saturdays and Sundays, I spend all my time farming. My family supports me so well. My wife Jinu, who is a therapist, comes back from work and helps me with it. Even my four-year-old daughter Jianna waters these plants enthusiastically," he said. The couple also has three other children; Juan, Jacob and Janice.