On the day she was scheduled to undergo a liposuction procedure (surgery done to remove fat), 45-year-old Vidya V G was cheerful. She happily left her house at Puthuparambil in Venkotta, Madappally. She then called her son Siddharth and told him that she was about to undergo the procedure. She asked him to reach the clinic in around 45 to 50 minutes.

The clinic is 15 minutes away from their home. The next call he got was not from his mother but from the hospital. He was told that his mother’s condition was deteriorating. Later, Siddharth would learn that his mother had suffered a cardiac arrest during the procedure. She was later shifted to another hospital at Thiruvalla, where she was put on ventilator. Six days later, she died on September 22. Her family is now searching for answers even as the police begin probe into allegations of medical negligence.

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The family said the circumstances surrounding her death have raised several questions. Medlounges, where the procedure was performed, has denied any medical negligence on its part.

According to Siddharth, the procedure began at noon and Vidya suffered a cardiac arrest around 12.30 pm. Medlounges also confirmed that she suffered a cardiac arrest around that time.

He said he reached the clinic at around 1.10 pm. However, he alleged that the staff did not allow him to see his mother immediately. "They said that everything was okay," he said.

Siddharth said he waited at the clinic for some more time before Vidya was shifted to Believers Medical College Hospital in Thiruvalla. He said he reached there around 2.15 pm.

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The family's main allegation is regarding the time taken to shift Vidya to the hospital. "Why did they delay getting her better treatment after finding out that her condition was getting worse? If they don't even have the basic facility to treat a person, then why are they opening a facility like this?" Siddharth asked.

Medlounges Medical Superintendent Dr Neena Jacob told Onmanorama that after Vidya suffered a cardiac arrest during the procedure, she was administered two rounds of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

She said Vidya's condition became stable following the CPR. "Around 12.45 pm, Vidya's pulse was checked and it had returned to normal. Her breathing had also become stable," Dr Neena said.

Medlounges authorities said the reason for the cardiac arrest had to be ascertained. They said that as a Level 2 institution, the clinic did not have the facilities required to determine the cause and that Vidya therefore had to be shifted to another hospital.

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"There were procedures to follow before that. Our best anaesthetists and doctors were with her. Before taking her to Believers, we had to ensure that nothing went wrong. That was the delay," George said.

He said a Type D ambulance was specifically called as it had the required facilities. Medlounges authorities also said Vidya did not have any health issues while she was being shifted.

However, Siddharth alleged that doctors at the other hospital told the family that Vidya's brain had been deprived of oxygen. He said they were informed that her condition was critical by the time she reached the hospital and that there was little that could be done.

Vidya's family decided to keep her on ventilator support in the hope that she would recover. However, she was declared dead on September 22.

Siddharth also alleged that when the family approached Medlounges following the incident, the clinic refunded the ₹1 lakh paid in advance.

"Our only question is why did they handle this issue so carelessly? They waited for long before calling an ambulance. They did not properly communicate what the issue was. Now we have lost our mother," Siddharth said.

The family has been deeply affected by Vidya's death. They have filed a complaint with the Thiruvalla police, who are investigating the incident. The cops said they are awaiting the autopsy report.

Vidya ran a beauty parlour while her husband owns a stationery shop.