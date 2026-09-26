Thrissur: Parked in the front yard of 76-year-old Jacob Alengath's ancestral home in Thrissur is a piece of automotive history - a 1949 Vauxhall Velox kept in pristine running condition. The classic six-cylinder vehicle is not just a prized possession he inherited from his father, but is also steeped in the rich history of the 20th century.

"My father, Captain Dr Porinchu, served in the Indian Medical Service during World War II before joining the Kerala Health Services. In 1949, he bought the imported car for around ₹15,000 from an agency in Bombay, which was then the go-to place for imported vehicles," Jacob told Onmanorama.

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"It was a Cochin-Travancore registration because the state of Kerala was yet to be formed," Jacob said. "After Kerala came into existence, the car was changed to a Trichur registration, KLR 1719," he added. Jacob took his driving licence around 1967–68, after which the vehicle was officially transferred to his name.

Decades later, Jacob still marvels at the vehicle's unique specifications. "Modelled by the same company, Vauxhall, a subsidiary of General Motors that manufactured tanks during World War II, the car body was built using surplus tank materials after the war was over," he said. "Hence, it is extremely strong, and it rarely needs repairing. Also, at that time, a car was bought to last for a lifetime. The quality was so good compared to now, when cars have to be changed like shirts," he said.

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"Although the body is small, the engine is powerful. A favourite of Winston Churchill, the car gives around 6 to 8 kilometres per litre of petrol. It has a tank capacity of 45 litres. Its front suspension uses a knee-action system with rear shock absorbers, while its oil-operated steering gives a really smooth drive," he added.

1993 South India Vintage Rally Champion Trophy by Appollo Tyre Company. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Jacob recalled the roads he travelled with his favourite vehicle. "I frequently drove to Ooty with my father, but my most memorable journey took place in 1975 while working at the Catholic Syrian Bank," he said.

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Armed with a cloth-wrapped all India tourist map book, Jacob went on a trip from Munnar to Kodaikanal via Mattupetty. The route he took was through 'The Great Escape Road', which is a steep road with hairpin bends built by the British to evacuate if targeted by Japanese bombs during WWII.

"Taxi drivers told me that as my car is a six-cylinder, it would easily go up," Jacob says. "I travelled for around three and a half hours from morning and reached my destination around noon. On my way, the only vehicle I came across was a British tonga that applied sudden brakes upon seeing us."

During that era, the Berinjam Lake area served as a British military camp before troops evacuated via ship from the Kochi port, he said. Jacob stayed for a day before returning via the Theni-Thekkady route. The escape road was permanently closed around 1980, he added.

In 1993, Jacob won first prize at the South India Vintage Rally hosted at the Regency Club in Thrissur. He also regularly gives the vehicle to auto expos organised by the mechanical engineering batch of Thrissur Engineering College, as well as exhibitions across Ernakulam and other districts.

Museums in London have sent emails offering to acquire the vehicle, saying that even the manufacturer's original showroom no longer possesses this exact model, Jacob said.

However, Jacob remains steadfast in keeping the car at his Alengath home alongside his wife, Manorama, and three daughters. "Several people have made offers to acquire the car from me. But not only does it have sentimental value as it belonged to my father, but it is also full of rich history to be made aware to the next generations," he added.