A four-car pile-up in Chalakudy, Thrissur, on Sunday left a Mahindra SUV completely engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported.

According to Chalakudy Police, the incident occurred when a car slowed to make a U-turn on the right side of the road. The vehicle behind it was speeding and failed to brake in time, triggering a chain reaction as two other cars crashed into the back and creating a four-car pile-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chalakudy Fire Force promptly arrived at the scene to carry out rescue operations. Fire and rescue officer Aneesh said, "When we reached the spot, one car, a Mahindra SUV, owned by Praseetha Vinod, was completely on fire. Its front portion and seats were all on fire. The car was carrying three people to Kochi Airport when the incident took place."

"When the other car drivers spotted this car on fire, they quickly moved their cars, preventing a major fire", Aneesh added. Fire force personnel further brought the blaze under control and moved the burned vehicle to the side of the road for further proceedings.