Idukki: A 13-year-old boy was critically injured after his cycle was hit by an out-of-control bike. The boy, Aiden, was on his way to buy food when the accident occurred. He has been admitted to the emergency department of Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva.

Six grams of MDMA were seized from the pocket of the biker, Ajith Vinod (25), during a medical examination at the hospital. The accident occurred around 10 pm on Sunday at 200 Acre on the Adimali-Kumily National Highway.

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Ajith, a native of Kunjithanni, has been admitted to a private hospital in Thodupuzha. Adimali Police have registered a case against him for possessing MDMA. Ajith was rushed to the emergency department of Adimali Taluk Hospital soon after the accident. It was there that the doctor found the narcotic substance in Ajith's pocket and informed Adimali Police.

Based on the statements of the doctor and those present at the hospital, the police registered a case on Monday morning. Another person, a native of Ramakkalmedu, was also on the bike at the time of the accident. He has also sustained serious injuries.