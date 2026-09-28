Valadi: Will a new footbridge ever be built? Residents of Narakathara are fed up with having to cross the Kiliankavu stream using a mere log.

Crossing it is extremely perilous. A new footbridge has been a long-standing demand, but authorities have yet to take any action. School children and residents alike must navigate the log to get to the other side. The only safety measure in place is a rope stretched across the stream.

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Locals report that in an emergency, it's a struggle even to get people from their homes to the hospital. Due to its age, many sections of the timber have decayed. Lying across the shores in a precarious state, the timber bridge threatens to collapse into the stream any moment.