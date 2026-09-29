Pathanamthitta: A 20-year-old woman working as a receptionist at a resort was stabbed to death by her friend at Kozhencherry here on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Dilsha, a native of Kulathupuzha.

Koipuram police have taken Keezhukara native Jithu into custody in connection with the incident.

The incident occurred between 1.30 pm and 2 pm, police said. Dilsha was working as a receptionist at Maramon Resorts in Kozhencherry. She had joined the resort only recently, a staff member told the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the staff member, Jithu called Dilsha on the phone and asked her to come outside. The two were seen talking for some time before Jithu took out a knife and stabbed her in the throat.

Dilsha was rushed to a hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Jithu and Dilsha were in a relationship and that a preliminary suspicion was that the murder could have been linked to a dispute arising from the relationship.

"Our preliminary assessment is that he committed the crime over a failed relationship. Further questioning could reveal more information," a Koipuram police officer told Onmanorama.

Police personnel are at the spot and are carrying out further inquest proceedings.