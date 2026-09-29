Kothamangalam: A 61-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her house early on Tuesday. Kunjamma, who lived at Pullanthikadan House located near Happy Nagar, Kuthukuzhi Kara, Kothamangalam, was killed at around 2 am. Kothamangalam police have taken her husband, PV Kuriakose (65), into custody.

No one else was at home at the time. Kuriakose himself called their son, who is abroad, and informed him about the incident. The son then alerted the neighbours. According to the FIR, the accused's suspicion that his wife was close to a neighbour led to the murder. Police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the BNS.

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"Kuriakose, who was highly suspicious by nature, stabbed his wife at night with a kitchen knife. The couple's son-in-law Jeevan John informed the police. The accused is currently in custody," Kothamangalam police told Onmanorama.