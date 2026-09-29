Idukki: A woman who strangled her newborn to death has been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹50,000. In default of payment of the fine, she will have to undergo an additional year in prison.

Rosemary (47), alias Kuttiyamma, a native of Pulikkaravayal, Nachivayal, Marayur, was sentenced by Thodupuzha Muttom District First Additional Sessions Judge Ash K Bal.

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The incident took place on May 13, 2014. The newborn was found wrapped in a blanket on the roof of the cattle shed at Rosemary's house. The matter came to light after a teenage neighbour noticed the baby and informed the ward member and local residents. The infant was rushed to a private hospital in Adimali but died.

Initially, Rosemary acted as though she knew nothing about the child's death. However, after the surgeon who conducted the post-mortem examination confirmed that it was a case of infanticide, Rosemary was arrested.

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Rosemary, who was living alone after being deserted by her husband, had become pregnant. She secretly delivered the baby at home, strangled it to death and then wrapped the body in a blanket and placed it on the roof of the cattle shed.

Rosemary maintained that the baby was not hers and that she knew nothing about the incident. However, the post-mortem report confirmed that the infant had been murdered, and injuries to the baby's neck and damage to its internal organs pointed to homicide. A DNA test later proved that the child was Rosemary's.

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The police and prosecution made efforts to trace the child's father and make him an accused, but Rosemary refused to reveal his identity.

The defence sought leniency, citing postpartum depression. However, a psychologist's report prepared after observing Rosemary for about a week proved crucial. The report stated that she was a person with exceptional mental strength.

As there were no eyewitnesses to the crime, the prosecution relied on circumstantial evidence, the DNA test and the post-mortem report to establish Rosemary's guilt.

Public Prosecutor PS Rajesh said most infanticide cases go unpunished on the grounds of postpartum depression. This is the second case in the last five years in which a conviction has been secured in an infanticide case. Earlier, a young woman was convicted of killing a two-year-old child in Ilappally. Several cases since then have gone unpunished.