A home guard sustained minor injuries after a police pilot vehicle escorting Health Minister K Muraleedharan crashed into a divider at Choondal in Kunnamkulam, Thrissur, on Monday night.

The accident occurred around 10 pm while the vehicle was travelling from Kunnamkulam towards Thrissur. Four police personnel, including the home guard, were in the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured, Mohandas, was taken to a private hospital in Kanippayyur, Kunnamkulam, where he received preliminary treatment. Following the accident, Muraleedharan continued his journey without the pilot vehicle.

Local residents alleged that accidents are frequent in the area and attributed them to the lack of warning signs near the divider.