Mannar: Allegations have surfaced that despite the new Material Collection Facility (MCF) building in Mannar Panchayat becoming operational, the Haritha Karma Sena has not vacated the Panchayat Community Hall, which previously served as an MCF.

The new MCF building in Ward 8, Kurattikkad, Mannar Panchayat, was inaugurated and commenced operations on November 5 last year. However, locals allege that the Haritha Karma Sena's activities have not been entirely shifted to the new facility.

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Since its inception, the Haritha Karma Sena had been utilizing the Mannar Community Hall as the Mannar Panchayat's MCF. Despite 10 months having passed since the new MCF began operations, plastic waste collected by the Sena continues to be piled up there.

Mavelikkara Block Panchayat member Ajith Pazhavoor has lodged a complaint with the Panchayat Secretary, demanding that all Haritha Karma Sena operations be shifted to the new building and that MCF activities in and around the community hall cease immediately.

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The demand is for urgent steps to be taken to ready the community hall for public events once again.