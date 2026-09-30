Thrissur's coastline witnessed an extraordinary spectacle yesterday morning as school after sardines washed ashore, drawing crowds of excited locals and visitors to the waterfront.

The phenomenon, locally celebrated as a mini-chakara occurred along the popular beaches of Mandalamkunnu, Pappali, and Andathode in the Punnayurkulam region. Beginning at around 9 am, waves rolled onto the sandy shores carrying hundreds of glittering sardines, transforming the beaches into lively, impromptu fishing grounds.

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Locals rush to collect the unexpected bounty

The unusual event lasted for nearly two hours, during which residents and early morning beachgoers quickly scrambled to collect the fresh catch. Armed with large bags, buckets, and household vessels, people filled their containers to the brim with the fresh fish. For many, it was an unexpected windfall that promised a sumptuous seafood feast.

As pictures and videos of the coast lined with sardines began circulating on social media, the news spread like wildfire. Intrigued by the viral posts, residents from neighbouring areas also rushed to the beaches, hoping to witness the natural marvel and grab a share of the free harvest before the tide turned.