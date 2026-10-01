Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister V D Satheesan took a dig at the Communist Party of India (Marxist), questioning why the CPM in Kerala was 'uneasy' when the Congress and its affiliated organisations protest against the BJP.

Satheesan was referring to the clashes that erupted in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday between Youth Congress and SFI activists. Youth Congress workers were protesting near University College in Palayam, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, when stones were hurled at them from the college campus by SFI activists, leading to a confrontation. Satheesan questioned why the CPM was distressed when the Youth Congress was protesting against the CEC and the BJP over alleged attempts to undermine the electoral process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why is the CPM in Kerala upset when the Congress and its affiliated organisations are protesting against the BJP? Why does the CPM feel threatened when the Congress takes a firm stand against the Sangh Parivar?” Satheesan asked.

He also blamed the CPM leadership for the violence in Thiruvananthapuram, alleging that the SFI's actions took place with the knowledge of the party leadership. SFI activists deliberately provoked Youth Congress workers and threw beer bottles and stones at them, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Satheesan did not spare the BJP and Yuva Morcha either, alleging that they had been attempting to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the state for the past few days. He described the violence involving SFI and CPM workers in Thiruvananthapuram as a continuation of those incidents.

“The incidents have once again proved that the CPM and BJP are birds of the same feather,” Satheesan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warning against further violence, Satheesan said the government would not allow any form of violent activity and would take strong action against attempts to create a riot-like situation in the state.

“Whoever tries to destroy the peaceful life of the people will have to face stringent legal action,” he said.