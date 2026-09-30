Thiruvananthapuram: Tensions escalated in the capital on Wednesday after a clash broke out between Youth Congress–KSU activists and SFI members near University College during a march demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The march reached the University College area when stone-pelting broke out. SFI members were accused of throwing stones and bottles from the university hostel towards KSU and Youth Congress activists. The protesters retaliated with stone-pelting and some activists climbed the college walls and damaged flex boards.

The violence later spread towards Palayam and the area in front of the University Hostel. Several students and police personnel were injured in the clashes.

As some Youth Congress workers attempted to enter the university hostel, the situation intensified. Police used tear gas and grenades to disperse the protesters. Verbal altercations were also reported between police personnel and Youth Congress activists.

With more SFI and Youth Congress workers gathering at the spot, police entered the hostel compound and carried out a lathi charge. Some students sustained head injuries.

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ADGP P Vijayan, who is in charge of law and order, reached the spot as the situation remained tense.

SFI state secretary PS Sanjeev alleged that KSU and Youth Congress workers had arrived in organised groups and deliberately unleashed violence. CPM district secretary V Joy criticised the police action, alleging that students were brutally assaulted for political reasons. He said the party would seek action over the incident.

KSU leaders, meanwhile, demanded the arrest of SFI members allegedly involved in the violence.

Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan also visited the site along with senior leaders, including V Sivankutty and PK Sreemathi. Protesting against the police lathi charge, the SFI has announced a boycott of classes on Thursday.

The Youth Congress march was organised as part of protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Similar protests against the CEC have been held in different parts of the country in recent days.