The quiet hamlet of Kozhinjampara has been rocked by a chilling double murder after a mother confessed to drowning her two young children in a water tank to pursue her dreams of becoming a model. The police have arrested Nivedya for the murders of her five-year-old daughter, Jennifer Juliet, and three-year-old son, Robin Christopher.

The postmortem report has confirmed death by drowning. There were no other injuries or signs of force on the body, while water was found in the lungs.

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According to the police, Nivedya admitted to carrying out the crime inside the bathroom of their rented house in Menonpara. Her daughter, Jennifer, was playing near a concrete water tank when Nivedya grabbed her by the head and forcibly held her underwater until she died. Immediately after, she threw her son, Robin, who was playing nearby, into the tank and held him down by his back to ensure he too was dead. The police revealed that the water tank was three-quarters full at the time of the incident.

Following her arrest, Nivedya was produced before the court and was remanded in custody. During interrogation, she reportedly confessed that she wanted to live an independent life and study modelling, which led her to view her young children as a major obstacle to her aspirations.

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The family had moved into the rented house in Menonpara just two months ago. John Kumar, Nivedya’s partner, and Nivedya had married after falling in love, though relatives claim they were not legally wed. Family members revealed that the couple had been frequently arguing over the past few months. John Kumar mentioned that the children used to play near the water tank often, but he found it highly unlikely that both would drown accidentally at the same time. John's sister, Bency, filed a formal complaint demanding a thorough probe, stating that Nivedya rarely paid attention to the children and that their sudden deaths seemed deeply suspicious.

Although Nivedya claimed her desire for an independent lifestyle and a modelling career was the sole motive, investigators are not taking her statement at face value. The Palakkad police are inspecting her mobile phone records and digital footprints to uncover the exact circumstances that led to this horrific crime. The investigation is ongoing as police look into potential external influences or deeper relationship issues that may have triggered the tragic event.