A five-year-old girl and her three-year-old brother were found dead in a tank at their home in Menonpara, Palakkad, on Tuesday morning. The children have been identified as Jennifer Juliet (5) and Robin Christopher (3).

The incident occurred when the mother and the children were alone at home in the morning. “The mother was in the kitchen cooking while the children were playing in the house,” the Kozhinjampara police told Onmanorama.

“However, the mother went looking for the children after she had not heard or seen them for some time and found them in the tank in their bathroom,” the officer added.

Although the children were rushed to the Palakkad Taluk Hospital, doctors declared them brought dead.

Police suspect that the children drowned in the tank, which was full at the time. “So far, there are no indications of any suspicious activity. It is most likely that they fell in while they were playing,” the officer said.

The police will register a case of unnatural death and launch a probe into the incident.