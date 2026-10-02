Kottayam: The Kottayam Cyber Crime Police have arrested a man for making abusive calls to the Malayala Manorama office, following a wave of cyberattacks targeting the late Malayala Manorama Special Correspondent Jijo John Puthezhath and his family.

The arrested has been identified as Anil Das (44), a native of Kottakkal in Mullakkanam, Rajakkad, Idukki.

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Police said they would hand over his phone to the cyber forensic division for further examination. The arrest was carried out under the leadership of Cyber Crime Police Inspector Nizamudheen.

Jijo John Puthezhath, Special Correspondent of Malayala Manorama, passed away on September 9. Following his death, a wave of cyber attacks targeted him and his family, according to the complaint filed by Manorama.