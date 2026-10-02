In Mattakkara, the Pannagam stream, a vital water source for five panchayats, is heavily polluted with waste, obstructing its natural flow. Accumulated debris, including trees and other refuse, around bridge pillars now poses a risk to their structural integrity. With the onset of the northeast monsoon imminent, residents are concerned that the stream's current state could trigger severe flooding.

Significant piles of waste are visible at Mukkamkudi Bridge in Manjamattam and Chemmattapara Vattolikadavu. Although Akalakunnam panchayat cleared waste from Padinjareppalam, the issue persists in other stretches of the stream. The stream, which traverses Pallikkathodu, Kooroppada, Akalakunnam, Kidangoor, and Ayarkkunnam panchayats before merging with the Meenachil River, is a crucial lifeline for drinking water and agricultural needs in these areas.

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Residents are demanding a comprehensive clean-up of the stream and stringent action against those responsible for dumping waste. They also call for the removal of encroachments and a resolution to problems caused by unscientifically constructed check dams. Despite the panchayat convening public committees twice to address issues like flash floods, there are accusations that irrigation authorities failed to attend.

Locals are also urging authorities to include the stream in the heritage list and ensure its protection.