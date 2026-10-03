The state government has decided to establish ‘Kerala Desks’ in Dubai, London, New York, Singapore and Tokyo to attract foreign investment and strengthen engagement with the diaspora.

The initiative, under the Industries Department, is part of the UDF government's 100-day action plan. The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) had submitted a proposal to set up the desks as the state's outward-facing investment facilitation network in key global markets.

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The desks will focus on building structured ties with NRK organisations, Kerala-origin businesspersons and potential investors. They will identify and refer investment leads to the Invest Keralam Cell at KSIDC for further facilitation through its single-window system. They will also provide market intelligence on investment opportunities, trends and regulatory developments in their respective regions.

According to the Industries Department, the initiative will operate at no cost to the state. Each desk will be hosted and supported by a recognised NRK organisation in the respective city on a voluntary basis. KSIDC's Invest Keralam Cell will provide the institutional framework, branding, coordination and technical support.

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The government has given in-principle approval for establishing the five desks through partnerships with suitable NRK organisations.

The KSIDC managing director has been directed to identify and formalise arrangements with suitable organisations, finalise the desks' scope, protocols and reporting structure, and integrate their investment lead-referral mechanism with the Invest Keralam Cell.

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"Operating on a zero-cost model in partnership with recognised NRK organisations, these desks will shift our diaspora engagement from remittances to long-term investment, facilitated seamlessly through KSIDC's Invest Keralam Cell. Connecting Keralam to the world," said Chief Minister V D Satheesan on X.