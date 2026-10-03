Kasaragod: A dentist who had been working at the Kasaragod District Hospital for the past eight years has been removed from National Health Mission (NHM) service after he took part in a DYFI protest against Sports and Youth Affairs Minister O J Janeesh during duty hours.

Dr Siddharth Ravindran, who was working as a Dental Surgeon at the District Hospital in Kanhangad as an ad hoc employee under the NHM, was removed from service with effect from the afternoon of Saturday. Ravindran's removal left the Kasaragod District Hospital without a dentist.

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The order was issued by NHM District Programme Manager Dr Dhanya Dayanandan, who said the doctor's conduct was contrary to the rules applicable to government employees and amounted to "serious misconduct".

The action was taken after the Youth Congress filed a complaint, along with newspaper photographs that showed Ravindran among the DYFI protesters blocking the minister’s vehicle on Thursday. The photograph showed DYFI workers surrounding the minister's vehicle, with Youth Congress and Congress workers standing nearby and raising slogans against the protesters.

Ravindran, the DYFI Kanhangad Block Joint Secretary, was among those leading the protest.

DYFI had staged protests against the minister at several locations in Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Thursday. In Kanhangad, the protest led to a tense face-off between DYFI workers and Youth Congress and Congress workers. The police had to intervene to keep the two groups apart.

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On Friday, the Youth Congress filed a complaint against Ravindran with the District Hospital Superintendent. The Youth Congress alleged that the dentist had left his workplace and participated in the protest against the minister during duty time.

The Superintendent wrote to the District Programme Manager, Dr Dayanandan, recommending action against Ravindran, saying that his explanation was not satisfactory.

Dr Dayanandan removed him from service with immediate effect. "Ravindran was a government-salaried employee and doctor and that his conduct was contrary to the conduct rules applicable to government employees and constituted serious disciplinary misconduct," said the order.

The order also referred to the FIR registered against 10 DYFI workers at Hosdurg Police Station. Though no one was named in the FIR, the police on Saturday arrested five activists: CPM Ozhinjavalappu Branch Secretary Akhil Ozhinjavalappu (32); DYFI Hosdurg Area Treasurer Sabin Kovvalpalli (29); DYFI Kanhangad Block Joint Secretary Nithin Kushal Nagar (33); Aneesh Chamundikkunnu (29); and Bineesh Kizhakkumkara (37).

Police said Sabin Kovvalpalli had climbed onto the bonnet of the minister's car. The vehicle moved forward for several metres while he was lying on its bonnet, police said.

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The five were produced before the Hosdurg First Class Magistrate Court-I, which remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days. Police sources said Ravindran was among the DYFI protesters and that action would be taken against him, too.

District hospital left without a dentist

With his removal, the Kasaragod District Hospital will be without a dentist for the time being. Two dentists who had been posted there on a “working arrangement” were recently repatriated to their parent hospitals.

Ravindran had also been commended for his work at the hospital. In July 2025, he performed surgery to remove abnormally positioned teeth from a 12-year-old child with congenital disability and multiple health problems. The child had been unable to eat properly for nearly two months due to severe toothache.

When contacted, Ravindran said he had taken the dismissal in stride, but alleged that the decision was politically motivated.