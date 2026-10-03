Kottayam: A 49-year-old woman from Changanassery died while undergoing treatment at Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital, with her relatives alleging medical negligence.

Haseena, a resident of Puthuparambu in Changanassery, was undergoing treatment in the General Surgery ward. She died around 3.30 am on Thursday. Her relatives subsequently filed a complaint with the Gandhinagar police alleging lapses in her treatment.

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Haseena had undergone laparoscopic surgery for a hernia at the Medical College Hospital on September 18. According to her relatives, she was discharged on the third day after the procedure and sent home.

After returning home, she developed a high fever and was readmitted to the hospital. Hospital authorities reportedly informed the family that the fever was due to an infection.

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Her condition later deteriorated, and she was admitted again on September 27. Relatives said that doctors subsequently performed open abdominal surgery. Her health continued to worsen during treatment, eventually leading to her death.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday evening, following which the body was handed over to the family.

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The relatives have sought clarity on the circumstances surrounding Haseena's death and demanded an investigation into whether there was any lapse in her treatment. Gandhinagar police said the exact cause of death would be known only after receiving the post-mortem report. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

The Medical College Hospital Superintendent said further action would be taken after examining the complaint once it is received.

Haseena is survived by her husband, Hasan Kunju, and children, Hanna and Asif. Her funeral will be held at 10.30 am today at Changanassery Old Pally Town Jama Masjid.