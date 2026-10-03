Munnar: The district's first upcycled park, constructed in Old Munnar at a cost of lakhs of rupees, now lies in a state of disrepair because it has not been maintained. Most of the installations within the park have either been vandalised or stolen by anti-social elements.

The park, situated near the Old Munnar bypass bridge, was ingeniously built using a variety of discarded materials, including plastics, tires, scrap metal, automobile waste, and electronic waste. Its distinctive features once included walkways paved with tiles crafted from old tires, seating areas each made from 70 kilograms of plastic, a towering elephant sculpture filled with plastic bottles, a pond, rare plant species endemic to Munnar, and large, decorative flowers also fashioned from plastic.

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This ambitious project, which cost lakhs to complete, was a collaborative effort involving the UNDP, Hill Dhari, Munnar Panchayat, and the Munnar Biodiversity Research and Conservation Society. It was officially inaugurated in November 2022 by M B Rajesh, who was the minister at the time.

Initially, the park quickly became a popular spot for tourists visiting Munnar, offering a serene place to relax and enjoy the cool climate. However, it swiftly fell into disrepair once it was left unattended. Many sculptures made from recycled waste were damaged by visitors, and numerous iron components were stolen. Now, by evening, the park serves primarily as a resting place for stray dogs.