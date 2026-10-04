​Idukki: An auto rickshaw driver died, and two passengers sustained injuries after a tree collapsed onto the moving vehicle at Santhanpara in Idukki district. The deceased has been identified as Vijayan, a native of Santhanpara.

​The incident occurred at around 8:00 pm yesterday near the Chinnakkada bridge in Santhanpara. According to sources, an electric auto rickshaw carrying three people, including the driver, was hit by the falling tree.

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​Vijayan, who suffered severe injuries in the impact, was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Rajakkad, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The two passengers sustained minor injuries and are currently out of danger.