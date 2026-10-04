Driver killed, two injured as tree falls on auto rickshaw in Idukki
An auto rickshaw driver died in Idukki after a tree fell on his vehicle, injuring two passengers. The driver, Vijayan, was taken to hospital but sadly passed away.
An auto rickshaw driver died in Idukki after a tree fell on his vehicle, injuring two passengers. The driver, Vijayan, was taken to hospital but sadly passed away.
An auto rickshaw driver died in Idukki after a tree fell on his vehicle, injuring two passengers. The driver, Vijayan, was taken to hospital but sadly passed away.
Idukki: An auto rickshaw driver died, and two passengers sustained injuries after a tree collapsed onto the moving vehicle at Santhanpara in Idukki district. The deceased has been identified as Vijayan, a native of Santhanpara.
The incident occurred at around 8:00 pm yesterday near the Chinnakkada bridge in Santhanpara. According to sources, an electric auto rickshaw carrying three people, including the driver, was hit by the falling tree.
Vijayan, who suffered severe injuries in the impact, was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Rajakkad, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The two passengers sustained minor injuries and are currently out of danger.