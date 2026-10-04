Punalur: Following heavy rains yesterday, a large quantity of organic waste that had accumulated in the Vettipuzha Canal was carried into the Kallada River as the canal's water level surged. The presence of waste in the Kallada River, a source of water for numerous drinking water projects, poses a significant health threat.

Although the Vettipuzha Canal was cleaned last summer, it quickly became polluted again. There is a strong demand for the canal to be cleaned at least twice a year. The Vettipuzha Canal, which flows from Punalur's Pineapple Junction through Stadium Junction, Chemmanthur, and MLA Road towards the Vettipuzha area, is routinely used as a dumping ground. It's common to find workshop waste, domestic sewage from buildings, toilet waste, food waste from hotels, and slaughterhouse waste being discarded into it.

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The water in the canal, polluted in this manner, flows directly into the Kallada River. As a result, the Kallada River, which thousands of people rely on for drinking water, is becoming contaminated. The intake well, which draws water for the Punalur drinking water project, is situated just half a kilometer from the suspension bridge.