​Idukki: The Rajakkad Police have arrested two individuals involved in a series of thefts targeting a resort that was previously seized and sealed by the Revenue Department, stealing goods worth lakhs of rupees over a period of time.

​The arrested have been identified as Jins Jose of Meleth Parambil and Vishnu Padmajan of Puthenchirayil, both residents of Bisonvalley. The duo reportedly executed repeated break-ins at the Winter Garden Resort in Chokramudi. Police have taken both the stolen items and the car used in the crime into custody.

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​The resort had been taken over and sealed by the Revenue Department a year ago due to unauthorised construction. However, the perpetrators broke through the doors and had been systematically stealing from the premises over the past six months. According to the resort owners, property valued at approximately ₹10 lakhs—including 13 television sets, furniture, electronic equipment, and kitchen appliances was reported stolen.

​Following a tip-off that the suspects were attempting to sell the stolen property, police launched an investigation. As the suspects attempted to flee, officers apprehended Vishnu at Bisonvalley Schoolpadi and detained Jins from his residence. Law enforcement recovered four televisions, a rice cooker, three ceiling fans, four chairs, and the getaway vehicle from their possession.

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​The operation was carried out by a police team led by SHO Sharath Krishnan, alongside ASI MM Reji and CPOs Binu PR and Sijo Joseph. Police are investigating whether more individuals were involved in the heist. The accused will be produced before the court.