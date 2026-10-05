Thodupuzha: The Forest Department has rolled out an Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiative featuring new-generation fencing and alarm systems to tackle the human-elephant conflict. As part of setting up AI-powered defences, an 'AI Smart Ele-Fence' has been installed along a major elephant corridor in Mullaringad, an area severely affected by wild elephant incursions. Although a pilot project was implemented in Wayanad two years ago, the fully expanded, state-of-the-art version inaugurated in Mullaringad marks a first for Kerala.

​The project, part of the State Government's 100-Day Action Plan, was inaugurated recently by Forest Minister Shibu Baby John. Built utilising Cochin Shipyard Limited's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, the project employs a three-layer security system.

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13-Foot High Belt Barrier

The belt fence has been constructed along a 200-meter stretch starting from Mullaringad School—a primary pathway frequently used by elephants. A standard fencing mesh covers the remaining 500 meters. The belt installed on the main pathway stands 13 feet high and is engineered with deliberate slack; if an elephant strikes it with its trunk, the belt flexes forward, deterring the animal from breaking through out of fear.

​Additionally, if elephants or other wildlife approach within 100 meters of the fencing, AI cameras capture their images and automatically trigger instant alerts to the Rapid Response Team (RRT), Range Officer, and key Forest Department officials. These officers then notify residents to issue warnings and initiate precautionary measures.

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Following the alert, a high-decibel alarm sounds to deter the approaching animals, which typically causes them to retreat. Should an animal continue to advance, the fence delivers a low-voltage, non-lethal deterrent shock before temporarily switching off and cycling back on.

​Proven Success in Wayanad

The system was initially tested in the Irulam Chennakolli region of Wayanad. Following its success there, the expanded system was initiated in Mullaringad at a cost of ₹40 lakh.

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​The installation ensures a seamless defence mechanism through solar panels, high-efficiency smart energisers, squad-based monitoring systems, 24/7 AI surveillance cameras, sound and light deterrents, LAN/optical fibre converters, and an advanced central control room equipped with Network Video Recorders (NVR).

​Project Manager PA Abubacker stated that by leveraging solar power and artificial intelligence, the system can detect wild elephant presence in real time and effectively guide them back into the forest.