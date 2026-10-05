Niranam: A study expedition was carried out along the Kolarayar river, a 10-kilometre long tributary of the Pampa, to facilitate its rejuvenation. Officials from Niranam and Kadapra panchayats, environmental activists and office-bearers of the Kolarayar rejuvenation project jointly undertook the journey.

Jolly Eapen, President of Niranam Panchayat; Liji R. Panicker, President of Kadapra Panchayat; Renny Thomas, Vice President of Niranam Panchayat; Jose V. Chery, a member of Kadapra Panchayat; and environmental activists Giju Vaikathussery, Abraham Puthukkeri, and Philip George led the study expedition.

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The Kolarayar, which flows from Arayakkal Murappil in Kadapra Panchayat to Theveri in Niranam Panchayat, was choked with silt, waste, water hyacinth, and algae. The rejuvenation project commenced 35 days ago and is currently underway. The river's restoration is being funded by contributions from local residents and various organizations.

However, the complete protection of the river hinges on the Central and State governments formulating a comprehensive plan and allocating the necessary funds. Although a project for river conservation was drafted and implemented in 2016, with ₹4 crore allocated, the river's rejuvenation was not fully achieved.