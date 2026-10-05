Kottayam: Little did 22-year-old Josna George, a native of Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam, know that her trip to the picturesque hill stations of Kullu and Manali would end in tragedy.

Josna, a second-year MBA student at Lovely Professional University in Punjab, was on a trip with a group of friends during a break from classes. The university had been closed for a week following violence during a protest that ended in clashes between students and police in connection with the rape of a female student on campus.

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Josna and her friends had planned the trip during the holiday, travelling to Kullu and Manali using shared buses and other modes of transport, said Alex P Sunil, national secretary of the All India Malayali Association, adding that Josna was among a group of six students returning from the trip when the accident occurred.

"The bus was coming down from a flyover when it hit the divider and fell from the flyover to the side of the service road," Alex told Onmanorama over phone from Punjab. Alex, who is a Congress PCC secretary in Punjab, is on his way to Ludhiana.

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He said the accident occurred after the driver dozed off while driving. The driver, conductor and another passenger were among the four people killed in the accident, he said.

Josna was seated at the back of the bus, near a window. "Due to the impact, she was thrown out of the bus, and the bus fell on top of her," Alex said.

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The post-mortem examination has been completed. Josna's body is being taken to Christian Medical College (CMC) in Ludhiana, where it will be kept in the mortuary.

"The body will be embalmed. The Malayali association here has made arrangements for the transportation back to Kottayam. Her body will be taken back once her relatives arrive. Flights will be booked according to their convenience," Alex said.

Josna's father, George, and a relative are travelling to Punjab and are expected to reach Ludhiana on Monday night. Josna is survived by her parents, two siblings and grandparents.

Back home in Poozhikol, Kaduthuruthy, the news has left the family and neighbours devastated, said Biju T K, a ward member of Mulakkulam panchayat.

Biju said Josna was well-loved in the neighbourhood. "Everyone is shocked. Nobody could console her siblings or grandparents," he said, adding that further proceedings would be decided once her body reaches her home.