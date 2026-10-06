Kottayam: The newly completed Nerekadavu-Makkekadavu bridge, bridging the picturesque gap between Kottayam and Alappuzha districts, has fast transformed into a bustling tourist hotspot. Long before its official commissioning, local residents and travel enthusiasts are flocking to the structure to soak in panoramic backwater vistas and soothing evening breezes.

A local tourism phenomenon

While final touches are being put on the structure, the bridge has captured the public's imagination, especially during the golden hour. In the evenings, the bridge is bustling with families and groups of friends walking along the span, while long queues of vehicles stretch up to a kilometre on either side of the approach roads. Visitors from neighbouring districts, including Ernakulam, have also been making the trip to experience this new lakeside promenade.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sunset walker's paradise

For locals, the bridge has quickly doubled up as a perfect track for morning and evening strolls. The sunset views over the Vembanad backwaters are a key highlight, making it a hot favourite for smartphone photographers and social media creators, with images of the bridge quickly trending on various social platforms. While vehicles are currently barred from entering the main deck by safety barricades and ribbons, pedestrians are free to explore.

Awaiting the official green light

Though the structural construction and approach roads are fully complete, a formal inauguration date is yet to be announced. The remaining tasks include painting safety markings and installing essential safety equipment. However, visitors have highlighted minor teething issues; while streetlights have been installed and tested, they are not yet permanently turned on, leaving late-evening crowds to navigate using their mobile torches. Thaikkattussery Panchayat, which lies on one side of the bridge alongside Udayanapuram, has agreed to bear the initial electricity expenses once the grid is fully operational.