Munnar: Thirteen tourists from Pollachi in Tamil Nadu were injured after the van they were travelling in overturned near the Gramland Estate temple on the Munnar-Mattupetty road on Thursday evening.

Vignesh, 38, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Theni Medical College Hospital. The accident occurred around 7 pm when the van lost control and overturned while the group was returning to Munnar after visiting Mattupetty.

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The other tourists - Sivarajini, Ashwin, Hari, Sai Pranav, Harish, Sanish Kumar, Vineetha, Praneesh, Aishwarya, Gopinath, Umaprakash and Karthikeyan - suffered minor injuries.

Local residents carried out the rescue operation following the accident.