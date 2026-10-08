13 tourists from TN injured as van overturns in Munnar; one seriously hurt
Thirteen tourists from Tamil Nadu were injured, one seriously, when their van overturned near Munnar on Thursday evening. Locals rescued the group after the vehicle lost control while returning from Mattupetty.
Thirteen tourists from Tamil Nadu were injured, one seriously, when their van overturned near Munnar on Thursday evening. Locals rescued the group after the vehicle lost control while returning from Mattupetty.
Thirteen tourists from Tamil Nadu were injured, one seriously, when their van overturned near Munnar on Thursday evening. Locals rescued the group after the vehicle lost control while returning from Mattupetty.
Munnar: Thirteen tourists from Pollachi in Tamil Nadu were injured after the van they were travelling in overturned near the Gramland Estate temple on the Munnar-Mattupetty road on Thursday evening.
Vignesh, 38, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Theni Medical College Hospital. The accident occurred around 7 pm when the van lost control and overturned while the group was returning to Munnar after visiting Mattupetty.
The other tourists - Sivarajini, Ashwin, Hari, Sai Pranav, Harish, Sanish Kumar, Vineetha, Praneesh, Aishwarya, Gopinath, Umaprakash and Karthikeyan - suffered minor injuries.
Local residents carried out the rescue operation following the accident.