Kottayam: A cutting-edge cyber training centre is all set to be established within the police quarters compound in Karukachal. The Home Department has decided to transform the police quarters premises, neglected with overgrown bushes for years, into a high-tech facility. This development plan was formulated by the Home Department after rejecting requests from public representatives to allocate the land for a mini civil station and fire station.

The project blueprint, which details the complete renovation of the old quarters and the construction of new buildings, has already been submitted to the government through the District Police Chief. Construction is expected to commence once departmental approvals and financial sanction from the general renovation fund in the budget are secured.

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The high-tech cyber training centre

The centre's primary objective is to provide advanced digital forensic training to police officers in the district and surrounding areas. This will equip them to effectively investigate the rising tide of online financial fraud, social media misuse and other cybercrimes. Furthermore, the initiative aims to expand the reach and operations of sophisticated wings like the Kerala Police Cyberdome to a more localised level.

Funding allocation

While no specific budget allocation has been announced for the Karukachal High-Tech Cyber Training Centre, the Home Department intends to draw funds from the general allocation made by the government to bolster cyber investigation mechanisms across the state. A sum of ₹185.8 crore has already been earmarked in the 2026-27 state budget for these purposes. Once the Karukachal project receives administrative approval, funds will be disbursed either from the Home Department's general fund or routed through development corporations.

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Two acres overgrown

The approximately two-acre plot within the police station compound, located near the town, along with its 16 residential quarters, has remained derelict and unused for years. A staggering 12 of these quarters are completely swallowed by dense overgrowth. With collapsed roofs, these dilapidated structures have effectively become breeding grounds and habitats for reptiles.