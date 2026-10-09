Kottayam: Five people were injured after a speeding private bus mounted a footpath at Chanthakkavala near the District General Hospital around 7 pm on Friday.

According to the Kottayam West Police Station, two of the injured have been shifted to the Medical College Hospital. The others were admitted to the District Hospital. The two shifted to the Medical College are reportedly in a critical condition.

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The accident involved a bus named Thandapra travelling from Changanassery to Kottayam. The bus reportedly veered onto the footpath, trapping five people beneath the vehicle. The impact destroyed the footpath barricades and a nearby post before the bus crashed into a shop.

The driver allegedly attempted to flee the scene immediately after the accident but was caught by the police and residents. With heavy rain at the time of the accident, the exact cause is under investigation, as further details are to be awaited.