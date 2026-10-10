Rajapuram: Protests are intensifying against the proposed stone quarry in the Vellamunda-Palkkulam residential area of Kodom-Belur panchayat. Recently, vehicles, including an excavator, which had arrived for the preliminary work of the quarry, were blocked by locals led by an Action Committee. Residents alleged that the quarry is being established on titled land within a residential zone.

Subsequently, revenue officials and the Ambalathara Police arrived at the scene. Yesterday, quarry owners and Action Committee office-bearers had scheduled talks in the presence of the Vellarikundu Tahsildar. However, Action Committee representatives stated that the quarry owners withdrew from the discussions.

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Following this, only the Action Committee office-bearers proceeded to the Tahsildar’s office to present the issue. They reported that the Tahsildar assured them that further action would be taken within a week, after verifying whether the quarry site is indeed titled land.