Kottayam: Friday's fatal private bus crash at Chanthakkavala in Kottayam has exposed glaring lapses in road safety and prompted makeshift measures from local authorities, drawing sharp criticism from the public. Following the death of 18-year-old Anjali and severe injuries to four other pedestrians, officials responded by installing a temporary speed breaker, only to remove it at night under the pretext of preventing motorcycle accidents.

Half-hearted measures trigger public outrage

The tragic incident occurred when a speeding private bus, named Thandapra, veered off the road and ploughed into pedestrians on Friday around 7 pm. Anjali, a resident of Incherikunnu, lost her life, while four women waiting for buses sustained injuries, with one remaining in a critical condition.

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Following a joint inspection by Kottayam Municipality Chairperson MP Santhoshkumar, RTO D Jayaraj, and the West Police, a speed bump was installed 50 metres from the accident spot to slow down oncoming traffic. However, authorities dismantled the structure on Sunday night, claiming it posed a hazard to night-time motorcyclists.

Flawed positioning creates new hazards

The temporary speed bump was designed to push vehicles closer to the left side of the road, precisely where pedestrians gather to board buses. Commuters pointed out that buses hurtling down the one-way stretch now swerve sharply to the left without warning, increasing the risk of collisions. Despite the fatal crash, locals reported that several private buses continued to speed aggressively through the area on Monday. Residents have demanded permanent speed control measures and strict enforcement along the busy stretch from the Baselius College traffic junction to Chanthakkavala.

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Delayed clean-up and lingering electrical hazard

Municipal workers cleared the debris, including crushed telephone poles, snapped cables, and shattered steel railings, only on Sunday, two full days after the accident. Local residents expressed anger over the official apathy, noting that bloodstains from the victims remained on the pavement over the weekend.

Meanwhile, a KSEB electricity transformer positioned on the narrow footpath just 50 metres from the crash site poses an ongoing risk. Pedestrians are forced onto the main road to bypass the transformer, right into the path of stopping buses. Aerial bunched cables also hang strewn near roadside vendors, adding to the hazard, though KSEB officials maintain the lines are currently unpowered.