Hours after a controversial post against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant appeared on the Congress Kerala handle on X, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said that the person responsible had been removed from the position.

The now-deleted post was published in response to remarks by the CJI that law and order matters did not fall within his domain. He had made the remarks when asked about the situation in Delhi amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly afterwards, the Congress Kerala handle posted a message demanding the CJI’s resignation and saying that the party would find a replacement.

“Dear Surya Kant, if law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it,” the post said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clarifying the party’s official position, Sunny Joseph said the Congress had no disagreement whatsoever with regard to the impartiality of the judiciary. He added that social media posts expressing views contrary to this position did not reflect the stand of the KPCC leadership.

“The person who posted an irresponsible message against Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India, on the Congress party’s official X page without the knowledge, consent or consultation of the KPCC leadership had been removed from the position,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the KPCC would examine the circumstances under which the post was published.

Earlier, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a screenshot of the now-deleted post and criticised the Congress over the issue, saying he had previously warned that the judiciary would be the party’s next target.

“Congress wants to destroy all the constitutional and democratic institutions of India. All Anti-India gangs are joining hands. All patriotic Indians will also come together,” he said in a post on X.