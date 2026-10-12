Kottayam: The ‘Take a Break’ project at Kurichi Panchayat’s Outpost Junction has come to a halt. The facility, originally conceived for long-distance travellers, now lies shut. The toilets and rest rooms, constructed at the cost of lakhs of rupees, are now filled with dumped waste. The building and its surroundings are overgrown with weeds. The project was completed in 2023 at an expense of ₹6.93 lakh.

Where’s the ‘Take a Break’?

The ‘Take a Break’ facility is tucked away off MC Road, further in from the Outpost Junction, in an easily overlooked spot. There isn't even a clear signboard to alert travellers. The project also failed to be sustained in a manner that would benefit local merchants, auto drivers, and residents at the junction.

The Kurichi Panchayat's women's enterprise project building, which remains locked near the 'Take a Break' building. Photo: Manorama

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To Reopen Soon

Kurichi Panchayat president M.N. Muraleedharan Nair said measures would be initiated to reopen the ‘Take a Break’ project. The President also clarified that a special sub-committee would be appointed for this purpose.

Women’s Venture Also Shuttered

The Kurichi Panchayat’s Women’s Entrepreneurship project, constructed right next to the ‘Take a Break’ facility, also lies closed. The building is entirely covered by overgrown vegetation. Even the dining huts built for meals have fallen into disrepair.