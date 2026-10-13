Four school students sustained serious injuries when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a tourist jeep near Anakulam under the Mankulam panchayat on Tuesday evening around 4.30 PM. ​Those injured are students of St Joseph's School, Mankulam.

The accident occurred while the auto that was taking the children home to Kuwait City from school crashed into a jeep carrying tourists from Kallar toward Anakulam.

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​The four injured children were rushed to the Adimali Taluk Hospital, where they received first aid. Fortunately, none of their injuries is reported to be life-threatening.

​Locals have raised serious concerns over the reckless driving of tourist vehicles speeding through the route to witness wild elephants bathing at Anakulam. Residents point out that the Mankulam-Anakulam road is extremely narrow, yet tourist vehicles pass through the stretch with no speed controls or restrictions. They noted that this dangerous driving poses a severe threat to children walking home after school, prompting urgent calls for intervention by police personnel at the Mankulam outpost.