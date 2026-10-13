Kochi: Ernakulam Rural Police have rejected allegations of inaction and leniency in the investigation into the fatal crash involving a Mini Cooper in Kochi’s Nedumbassery on Sunday that claimed three lives. The police asserted that the probe is proceeding impartially and that all legal procedures have been followed.

Addressing the media in Aluva on Tuesday evening, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K S Sudarshan dismissed allegations that the police were going soft on the accused because of their financial background or social influence.

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The crash occurred in the early hours of Sunday along the Athani-Airport stretch near Nedumbassery, when a speeding Mini Cooper driven by Suhail allegedly rammed into a scooter carrying Devika, a native of Wayanad, Gopika from Palakkad, and Iyas from Sullia. All three died in the collision after being thrown onto the road. Bystanders apprehended Suhail at the scene and handed him over to the police.

Medical examinations subsequently confirmed that Suhail was driving under the influence of alcohol. The police also arrested three others – Ninav, Ameer and Joel –, who were travelling in the car, accusing them of abetment for allegedly encouraging drunken driving and failing to intervene. All four were remanded to 14 days of judicial custody at the Borstal School located near Kakkanad District Jail.

Responding to questions about why drunken driving was not mentioned in the initial First Information Report (FIR), the SP explained that the FIR was registered based on the information available to investigators at the time.

“The crash occurred at around 1.45 am. Police officers reached the spot promptly, detained two suspects and brought them to the station. The initial FIR was registered based on the eyewitness account of a friend who was travelling with the victims. At that point, the informant could neither confirm the driver’s identity nor establish whether he was intoxicated. Therefore, those details could not be included in the initial FIR,” Sudarshan said.

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He added that crucial details, including the car’s registration number and model, had been recorded in the FIR. Once medical examinations confirmed the driver’s condition, the police explicitly mentioned his intoxication in the remand application and invoked Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Sudarshan also highlighted that the police had invoked the charge of culpable homicide at the outset of the investigation.

He said their priority was to stand firmly with the bereaved families, which was why Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, had been invoked immediately. He added that the investigation was being led by the Nedumbassery Circle Inspector under the direct supervision of the Aluva DySP and himself.

Sudarshan said he had personally spoken to the victims’ relatives to explain the legal steps taken by the police.

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“I explained every legal step to the families, and they expressed complete satisfaction with our conduct. We fully recognise their profound grief and remain committed to extending every possible legal support to them,” he said.

He also said that steps had been initiated to revoke Suhail’s driving licence. Biological samples collected from the accused have also been sent for urgent forensic examination.

“Blood and urine samples collected from the driver have been dispatched to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Kakkanad, with a request to expedite the results. If the tests reveal narcotics or contraband in addition to alcohol, further penal provisions will be invoked immediately,” Sudarshan said.

Investigators have also submitted a production warrant seeking the accused’s custody for interrogation. The court is expected to consider the application on Wednesday.

Clarifying why the accused were lodged at a Borstal School rather than a regular prison, the SP said the decision rested with the court.

“The police have no role in deciding where an accused person is detained. Under Section 324 of the Kerala Prison Rules, individuals aged between 18 and 21 are required to be housed in a Borstal facility. The magistrate acted in accordance with the statutory provisions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Suhail has approached the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court seeking regular bail. The Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court is expected to take up his bail petition for hearing on Thursday.

Crackdown on speeding and street racing

The police have also stepped up surveillance along the Athani-Airport corridor following complaints that the stretch has become a hotspot for reckless driving, high-speed racing and stunts filmed for social media reels.

Control room interceptor vehicles have been deployed to monitor traffic from Athani Junction onwards. The police are also examining past traffic camera footage to determine whether Suhail and his companions had been involved in earlier instances of high-speed driving or traffic violations along the stretch.

The police have warned that repeat violations will invite stringent action.