The family of Gopika, one of the three students killed after a luxury car rammed their scooter near Nedumbassery, on Tuesday alleged that attempts were being made to sabotage the case against the prime accused, Suhail Sajeev (19).

Gopika’s father, Pradeep Kumar, alleged that the accused's family was using its influence to interfere with the investigation. He expressed suspicion over Sajeev's transfer to a juvenile home and claimed that the statement that the accused's father would “take care of everything” pointed to possible attempts to influence the case.

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The family also alleged that a social media campaign was being conducted to malign Gopika and accused the family of the prime accused of being behind it. Pradeep Kumar said the FIR did not mention that the accused was drunk and expressed concern that the omission could weaken the case.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, meanwhile, assured the family that the government would do its best to ensure Suhail received the maximum possible punishment. Speaking to reporters after the family raised concerns at a press conference, Chennithala dismissed allegations that influential people were trying to protect the accused and assured that no such attempt would succeed. “I assure you, in my capacity as Home Minister, that the accused will receive the maximum punishment possible. I will ensure that,” he said.

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Responding to the family's suspicion that Suhail Sajeev had been shifted to a juvenile home to derail the case, Chennithala said the transfer was based on a court decision. Citing Section 279 of the Jail Rules, he said accused persons below the age of 21 were to be sent to juvenile homes as per law.

Also Read Family of Wayanad girl killed in Nedumbassery accident seeks maximum punishment for accused

The minister also addressed concerns that the allegation that Sajeev was driving under the influence of alcohol had not been included in the FIR. He said medical test results were awaited and described the delay as a technical matter, assuring that it would not affect the case.

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Meanwhile, Gopika's father said Hindu Aikya Vedi leader Sasikala and others were spreading defamatory content about his daughter. The family urged the Home Minister to intervene in the case and ensure a fair investigation. Pradeep Kumar also raised questions over the postmortem procedure, claiming that the body had been reopened for a second examination after the initial postmortem and that blood samples had been collected. He said the family had not been informed of the reason for the procedure.

“We may not be able to fight with money, but we will fight through the law,” he said, adding that letting the accused go unpunished could put other families in a similar situation.

Meanwhile, Excise Minister M Liju said the Excise Department had initiated action soon after the accident. He said cases had been registered against three bars and warned that the department would not compromise on the issue. Strict action would be taken against bars that served alcohol to people below the age of 23, he added.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday near Nedumbassery. The impact was so severe that the car dragged the scooter for nearly 100 metres before coming to a halt.

The victims were Devika (21), from Santosh Bhavan in Madakkimala, Wayanad; Eyas (21), son of Ibrahim from Sullia in Mangaluru; and Gopika (21), daughter of Pradeep Kumar from Karimba in Palakkad. All three were colleagues at a commercial establishment in Thrikkakara.

Suhail Sajeev, a native of Kakkanad, was driving the luxury Mini Cooper involved in the collision. He and Ninav (19), who was seated in the front passenger seat, were arrested on Sunday. Two other occupants of the car, Ameer and Joel, both 20 and natives of Alappuzha, were arrested subsequently. All four occupants were college students.