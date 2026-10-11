Horror struck early in the morning near the Athani signal close to the Cochin International Airport, when an overspeeding luxury car rammed a scooter, killing three youngsters on the spot. The impact was so severe that the vehicle dragged the two-wheeler for nearly 100 metres along the road before coming to a halt.

The victims were identified as Devika, 21, from Santosh Bhavan in Madakkimala, Wayanad; Ijaz, 21, son of Ibrahim from Sullia in Mangaluru; and Gopika, 21, daughter of Pradeep Kumar from Karimba, Palakkad. Sources said all three were colleagues working at a commercial establishment in Thrikkakara.

Eyewitnesses reported that the luxury car, travelling at a recklessly high speed from the airport side, rammed into the scooter at around dawn. Following the crash, the car driver, identified as Sujail Sajeev, allegedly attempted to flee the scene but was chased down and restrained by local residents.

The luxury car involved in the fatal accident near Nedumbassery. Photo: Malayala Manorama.

Locals accused the driver of being under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. Instead of showing remorse, the driver allegedly engaged in a heated altercation with bystanders, arrogantly boasting that "his family would handle whatever happens". Nedumbassery police later took Sajeev into custody.

Eyewitnesses recall horrific scene

"We were standing with friends nearby when we heard a deafening crash," a local resident recounted to the media. "When we rushed over, three young people were lying on the road. We immediately alerted the police and called an ambulance. There were two occupants in the car. Upon stepping out, the driver began arguing aggressively with everyone until the police arrived and took him away."

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. The bodies were shifted for autopsy while tests are underway to determine whether the driver was operating the vehicle under the influence of intoxicants.