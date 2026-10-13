Pampady: A pedestrian was bitten by a pet dog from a car parked by the roadside. Shanthamma Rajan, 56, of Lakkatoor Kollakkompil, sustained the bite. The incident took place at Kalachantha on Sunday night at 7:30 PM. The attack occurred as she was walking towards the Pampady bus-stand with her husband, Raju Mathew, and daughter, Aleesha Raj.

The German Shepherd, which was inside the car, bit Shanthamma near her shoulder. The complaint states that the car window was partially lowered at the time. According to her husband, Raju Mathew, the vehicle owner, who was returning after a meal at a nearby restaurant, arrived upon hearing the commotion but spoke to Shanthamma rudely.

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Shanthamma sought treatment at the Pampady Taluk Hospital. A complaint has been filed at the Pampady police station. The dog reportedly belongs to residents of Manimala.