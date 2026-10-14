Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is set to overhaul the structure and powers of the Kerala Maritime Board, with Chief Minister taking over as its chairman, as part of a major push towards its ambitious ‘Mission Samudra’ initiative.

A bill to amend the Kerala Maritime Board Act, 2017, will be introduced in the state Assembly on Wednesday, paving the way for changes aimed at accelerating port development and attracting private investment.

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Under the proposed amendments, a port development authority will be established under the Maritime Board for the development of each port. The board will also be empowered to buy and sell shares in companies registered under the Companies Act, as well as companies controlled by the Union or state governments, to facilitate the development of port infrastructure.

The government also plans to establish a maritime land bank by bringing together land associated with ports and owned by the state government. If this land is under the ownership of other government departments, it would be transferred to the board.

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At present, the board can lease land for a period of up to 30 years. The proposed amendments will allow it to transfer land for public-private partnership (PPP) projects as well. The lease period may also be extended if a project attracts higher investment.

The absence of a legal provision allowing land to be handed over for PPP projects has stalled more than 20 port-based projects planned by the board, despite the completion of the planning process.

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The amendments also mark a shift in the board's leadership. Until now, its chairperson was appointed from among serving or retired IAS officers and individuals who had held the positions of chairperson or managing director in public sector undertakings. Under the proposed changes, the Chief Minister will directly head the board.

The government expects the changes to remove regulatory hurdles, unlock port-related land assets and facilitate investment in the state's maritime infrastructure.