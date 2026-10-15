Three young expats from Kerala lost their lives in a devastating apartment fire in the German city of Bochum on Tuesday morning. German authorities suspect arson and have detained a 41-year-old Romanian national residing in the same building in connection with the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Nova Sabu, 25, hailing from Irattayar near Kattappana in Idukki district; Anjali S Joy, 27, daughter of D Joy and Sheela Joy from Perinad, Kollam; and Sivin Joni, 27, a resident of Thottakam in Kalady. Five other occupants suffered severe smoke inhalation and were rushed to nearby hospitals, where they remain under medical care. Their nationalities are yet to be confirmed.

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Blaze breaks out in early hours

The tragedy unfolded around 4.15 am local time on Tuesday in a residential quarter of Bochum. Emergency service units rushed to the scene and fought through heavy smoke and intense flames to control the blaze. Firefighters noted that the dense smoke severely impeded access to the upper floors, delaying rescue operations.

During a search of the upper levels after bringing the flames under control, firefighters discovered the bodies of the three Malayali victims. Police stated that initial forensic evidence rules out a technical malfunction and points towards homicide, leading to the immediate arrest of the suspect.

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Dreams cut short

The tragic loss has sent shockwaves across their hometowns in Kerala. Nova Sabu had relocated to Germany just six months ago to pursue career opportunities. Anjali S Joy, a BEd graduate, had moved to Germany in July this year and was working in a warehouse logistics firm; she is survived by her sister Ashwani S Joy. Sivin Joni had arrived in the country barely two weeks prior to the incident.